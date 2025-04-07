Benjamin Franklin’s Scandalous Praise of Vanity

It is only natural that a conversation about an autobiography turns to a conversation about vanity. After all, who writes a book about himself?

In his “Autobiography,” Benjamin Franklin admits he, like most older people, indulges the inclination to talk of oneself. But he claims to be doing so for those who wish to imitate the means Franklin used to attain affluence and reputation. He then confesses something scandalous:

[P]erhaps I shall a good deal gratify my own Vanity…. Most People dislike Vanity in others whatever Share they have of it themselves, but I give it fair Quarter wherever I meet with it, being persuaded that it is often productive of Good to the Possessor and to others that are within his Sphere of Action.

How could “The First American” utter something so undemocratic, confessing his vanity, his ambition for distinction above others? This is no faux pas. This is realism. Most people despise the vanity of others, but most are themselves vain.

Vanity is not merely one’s desire to stand above others – it is also one’s resentment of those who think they ought to be placed higher. Franklin’s democratic character, then, is evident in his realism regarding human beings’ vanity and readiness to give it fair quarter wherever he meets it.

Despite warnings about vanity in the Book of Ecclesiastes, Franklin claims “it would not be quite absurd if a Man were to thank God for his Vanity among the other Comforts of Life.” The opposite of vanity is humility. “I speak of thanking God, I desire with all Humility to acknowledge, that I owe the mention’d Happiness of my past Life to his kind Providence, which led me to the Means I us’d and gave them Success.” This is no impiety for Franklin. Thanks be to God for blessing the humble Franklin with the vanity to produce his own felicity and the felicity of others!

Yet if vanity “is often productive of Good,” then vanity is not always productive of good. Perhaps vanity is neither a vice nor a virtue but is such according to its use. If so, then Franklin’s “Autobiography” should uncover the good sort of vanity—vanity well used.

For example, Franklin offers an account of leadership “not justly conducted.” Ten-year-old Franklin and friends fished at a marsh that turned into a quagmire, so he proposed they build a wharf with stones from a nearby construction site. Under the cover of evening, Franklin and friends “brought [the stones] all away and built [their] little Wharff.” All seemed well thanks to the enterprising young Franklin. Yet:

The next Morning the Workmen were surpriz’d at Missing the Stones; which were found in our Wharff; Enquiry was made after the Removers; we were discovered and complain’d of; several of us were corrected by our Fathers; and tho’ I pleaded the Usefulness of the Work, mine convinc’d me that nothing was useful which was not honest.

Nothing dishonest is useful, which means stealing is neither just nor useful. What is honest, just, and useful ought to be good for oneself and good for others, or at least not bad for others. When leadership benefits some at the expense of others, then it is vanity poorly used. When leadership benefits oneself and others, then it is honest, just, and vanity well used.

The lesson extends into Franklin’s adult life. Franklin and his friends in the Junto cherished reading, but books were costly. He proposed they acquire books by making the “benefit from Books more common,” that is, by defraying the costs to the public.

Yet in soliciting subscriptions for the Philadelphia Public Library, Franklin encountered men’s reluctance to support “any useful Project that might be suppos’d to raise [his] Reputation in the smallest degree above that of [his] Neighbours.” One should, therefore, remove oneself from the limelight and advance the proposal as “a Scheme of a Number of Friends,” for “the present little Sacrifice of [one’s] Vanity will afterwards be amply repaid.”

The library soon manifested its utility and was imitated by others, the Junto – and Franklin – accessed otherwise inaccessible books. In little time, Philadelphians “were observ’d by Strangers to be better instructed and more intelligent than People of the same Rank generally are in other Countries.” Admit the truth of your own vanity and the vanity of others, “use no hurtful deceit,” benefit your fellow men and city, and have your vanity sated.

Who writes a book about himself? A vain person. Who publicly confesses his vanity? A person productive of good for himself and others – a person who offers reflections on how he lived so posterity may reflect, imitate, and honor him accordingly.

Such reflection has the benefit of opening one to the necessity of liberal arts education and the greatest and most fitting study, the study of the good itself. Otherwise, one cannot rightly judge which man is worthy of imitation and honor and which is worthy of condemnation and infamy.